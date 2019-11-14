Punjab Minister Zil-e-Huma Usman Assassinated

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for SocialPunjab Minister Ms Zill-e-Huma speaks at a function on December 29, 2006. [File Photo] Welfare Zil-e-Huma Usman Tuesday died of bullet injury in a hospital in Lahore. The minister was critically injured in an attack in Gujranwala during an open katchehry.

An attacker, identified as Ghulam Sarwar, had fired bullets in the head and shoulder of provincial minister Zill-e-Huma Usman during an open katchehry held at Muslim League House near Civil Lines police station.

Minister’s driver and other people attending the katchehry caught the attacker.

The minister was admitted in District Headquarter Hospital for first aid. She was later taken to Lahore hospital by chief minister helicopter but succumbed to injury during operation.

According to DPO Gujaranwala, Ghulam Sarwar had killed 12 call girls of Lahore. He was arrested for the murder of call girls and was released from the jail last year.

The accused was handed over to CIA staff that shifted him at an undisclosed place.

According to a spokesman of LGH, the neurosurgery was carried out by Prof Nazir Ahmad and Dr. Khalid Bashir.

She was airlifted to the provincial capital from Gujranwala by a helicopter for treatment soon after the murderous attack by a person identified as Sarwar.

The 36-year old Zilla Huma Usman, the wife of Dr. Muhammad Usman Haider, was born on September 16, 1971.

She obtained the degree of LL.B. in 1997 and M.A. (Political Science) in 1998 from University of the Punjab, Lahore.

She was elected as Member Provincial Assembly of Punjab in General Elections 2002 against reserved women seat.

She worked as Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development from August 5, 2003 to November 30, 2006. She was working as Minister for Social Welfare since December 1, 2006.

President, PM Express Grief

President General Pervez Musharraf has expressed his deep sense of grief and shock over the tragic murder of Ms. Zill-e-Huma Usman, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

The President said that Ms Zill-e-Huma was a committed and dedicated politician and during her short span as minister, she took several steps for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

In a message addressed to the family of Ms Zill-e-Huma, the President offered his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to give them the strength to bear this irreparable with fortitude and patience.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

PM Shocked

Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic death of Ms. Zill-e-Huma Usman, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, who was murdered at Gujranwala on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that Ms. Zill-e-Huma was a committed and dedicated politician and during her short span as minister, she took several steps for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

In a message addressed to the family of Ms. Zill-e-Huma, the Prime Minister offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss and prayed that Allah Almighty may give them the strength to bear it with fortitude and patience.

He prayed that Allah may bless the departed soul in eternal peace.