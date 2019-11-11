Yemen JMC agree to enhance Bilateral Economic and Trade relations

SANA’A (Yemen): Pak-Yemen Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) Wednesday reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral economic, trade, commercial, industrial, cultural, scientific and technological, agricultural and cooperation in the field of health.

Minister for Commerce, Humayun Akhtar Khan and the Yemeni Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr. Khalid Rajeh Sheikh, besides signing the agreed Minutes, inked three agreements on conclusion of the JMC meeting.

The agreements included Trade Agreement, Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Health and Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation to boost bilateral trade relations.

They also agreed to establish linkages between educational institutions of the two countries. Both sides considered declaring pot cities of Aden and Karachi as twin cities as a mark of close and brotherly relations between Yemen and Pakistan.

The JMC meeting that continued for two days at Sana in Yemen, deliberated upon all areas of bilateral mutual cooperation with focus on economic and commercial relations. Both the countries during two day deliberations underlined the importance of exchange of visits of experts and business and trade delegations.

Earlier, the Minister for Commerce called on Vice President, Abdul Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Prime Minister Abdulqadar Ba-Jamal and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Planning and International Cooperation where the Minister for Industry and Trade was also present.

It was agreed that in order to enhance trade relations between the two countries, as well as to expand trade in the region, Pakistan and Yemen will start negotiations for signing a Preferential Tariff Agreement (PTA) leading to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In this connection Yemen will send a technical delegation to Pakistan within next three months and as soon as modalities are finalized the Yemeni Minister for Industry and Trade will visit Pakistan to sing such an agreement. The Pakistan side also expressed willingness to send a technical delegations to Yemen in this regard.

JMC also reviewed bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest. It noted with satisfaction the progress made at the JMC meeting and emphasized that the excellent bilateral relations which the two countries have been enjoying should be reflected in their economic and commercial ties.

The Minister for Commerce conveyed message of good wishes to the Yemeni leadership rom the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Humayun Akhtar Khan accompanied by the business delegation addressed the Sana’a Chamber of Commerce & Industry and urged the Yemeni businessmen to explore possibilities of enhancing further trade between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold single country exhibitions in Pakistan and Yemen. A Protocol on Economic Cooperation between Federation of Yemen Chamber of commerce & Industries and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry was also signed.

Iran-Pakistan JMC Today

The joint Iran-Pakistan Ministerial Commission will be held here on March 4 (Thursday).

‘Pakistan Times’ understands that the Iranian Minister of Transport and Joint Chairman of the Joint Pakistan-Iran Ministerial Commission, Ahmad Khurram is arriving here to lead the Iranian delegation to the Joint Ministerial Commission to be held here today.

The Pakistani side led by Minister for Finance, Shaukat Aziz and the meeting is being held in advance of Iranian Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref’s visit to Islamabad. A 16-member Iranian advance team has already arrived in Islamabad which called on the Finance Minister Shaukat Aziz here on Wednesday morning.

The team comprises Ahmad Sadegh Bonab, Secretary Transportation and Khosro Taj, Secretary Economic Affairs and Foreign Trade as well as several other Iranian officials.