Population, housing census in Pakistan after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The sixth population and housing census would be conducted after Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, to be based upon two stages, sources of Population Census Organization said on Wednesday.

They said that Inter-provincial committee would finally decide about holding its meeting after Eid-ul-Fiter.

The two-pronged strategy of holding the consensus would be initiated firstly by conducting housing census which would lead to population census after gathering the complete data of households.

Data collectors will visit house to house in Azad Kashmir, Northern Areas and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) besides the four provinces of the country.

According to procedure, the training program for the data collectors was also completed and duties were assigned to the concerned staffers. About 200000 persons will take part in holding the population and housing census.

Population Census Organization has finalized Programme for conducting the population and housing census, and it will be initiated soon after approval.