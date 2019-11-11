PML-N wins NA-123, PP-82 slots in by-elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N won Wednesday’s by-elections in NA-123 Lahore and PP-82 Jhang while PML-Zia and Pakistan People’s Party clinched PP-284 Bahawalnagar and PP-25 Jafarabad, according to unofficial results received so far from the majority of the polling stations.

Malik Pervez of PML-N has returned successful with sizeable margin in NA-123 Lahore while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Hamid Khan Mairaj stood second.

Azam Cheela of PML-N has secured PP-82 Jhang (runner up Ghazanfar Ali Khan of PPP); Shahid Anjum of PML-Zia won PP-284 Bahawalnagar (runner up Kashif Naveed of PPP) while Sardar Nasir Khan Jamali of Pakistan People Party grabbed PP-25 Jafarabad (runner up Attaulla Bulaidi – Independent).

PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif felicitated the party’s winning candidates, terming it a victory of the people.

The vote count continued after polling process was over in four constituencies of Punjab and Balochistan during by-election. These constituencies include NA-123 Lahore, PP-82 Jhang, PP-284 Bahawalnagar and BP-25 Jaffarabad where the strict security measures weew put in place.

Earlier, the polling in the above constituencies took place during 8am to 5pm. Overall, complete calm was witnessed during the day, but some candidates leveled charges of riggings against their rival candidates.

In Bahawalnagar area of Fort Abbas, the polling had to be discontinued as a result of dispute between the polling agents of different candidates in polling station-295.

Government had announced public holiday on the occasion of by-polls in three constituencies including Bahawalnagar, Jhang and Jaffarabad. Government and private educational institutions remained close in Lahore and Bahawalnagar for by-polls.

The Deputy Chairman of Senate Jaan Mohammed Jamali cast his vote in Jaffarabad. Section-144 was imposed in Jhang to maintain law and order situation during the polling.

According to Election Commission sources, 57 candidate were contesting in constituency NA-123 of Lahore, vacated by PMLN-N’s Javed Hashmi. The constituency has 287,915 voters, for whom 268 polling stations had been set up. Of them, 25 have been declared as highly sensitive.

And, 11 candidates including PPP and PML-N’s contenders were fighting for provincial assembly seat of PP-82 Jhang, vacated by MPA Azam Chaila, as the Supreme Court (SC) declared him ineligible on finding his degree fake. At least 126 polling stations were set up here for 153,800 voters in the constituency.

PML-N did not nominated any candidate for PP-284 while PPP, Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam and Ijaz-ul-Haq’s party candidates struggled for the provincial assembly seat. The seat was vacated by independent candidate Rauf Khal, as the EC declared him ineligible on finding the charges of rigging against him true. Three are at least 130 polling stations for 180,226 voters in the constituency.

The PB-25, Jafferabad in Balochistan was lying vacant after the MPA Rustom Khan Jamali was killed. At least 140,800 voters cast their votes at 91 polling stations; of them, 34 are most sensitive and 29 sensitive.

From this constituency, the independent candidate Ataullah Bulaidi leveled rigging charges, saying that nearly 130 polling agents have been kidnapped.