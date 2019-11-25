Pakistan’s Miandad eager to coach Indian players

KARACHI: Having been shown the door by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Javed Miandad is reportedly seriously considering the option of taking up coaching and television broadcasting assignments in India.

“Nothing is final as yet but I have got offers and if I get the time I will definitely be keen to do some coaching with the Indian players,” Miandad said in an interview.

About his television assignment, he said it was linked to the Asia Cup that gets underway from July 16, adding that Zee TV had hired him as an expert.

“It will be similar to what I did for Ten Sports during the last World Cup. I would be giving expert comments on every match of the Asia Cup,” he informed.

Besides him, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Rameez Raja, Imran Khan are also doing the same work for other channels. Wasim and Waqar have been signed on by the main broadcasters of the Asia Cup, ESPN/Star sports while Imran and Rameez are scheduled to do some work for another private channel.

The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai had recently given Miandad an official invitation to spend some time and do some coaching at its cricket academy in Mumbai.