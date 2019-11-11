Pakistan’s ex-Foreign Minister Agha Shahi passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Agha ShAgha Shahiahi passed away here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday morning after protracted illness.

Agha Shahi, served as Pakistan’s foreign minister from 1977 to 1982.

He started his career in 1951 and served as Pakistan’s permanent envoy to United Nations, Pakistan’s ambassador to United States, China and several other capitals of the world.

He also served on various posts at the foreign office in Islamabad including Pakistan’s secretary for foreign affairs.