Pakistan with Muslims world-over celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD: All preparations are in full swinAn sanctified view of the Holy Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) in Madina Munawarrah, Saudi Arabia.g to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country tomorrow, Friday [12 Rabi-ul-Awwal].

A one-day Seerat conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz is being organized on this auspicious event in the federal capital.

The conference to be attended by more than 600 participants will also be addressed by renowned ulema and religious scholars. Prize distribution ceremony, as usual, will take place in the inaugural session of the conference.

The authors of best books on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW), Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) and outstanding position holders in Seerat articles writing will receive prizes.

Extensive Programmes

Seerat conferences are also being organized at the provincial headquarters to be inaugurated by the Governors and at the divisional and district levels by ministers or eminent ulema and mashaikh.

Seerat writing competitions are being held at federal and provincial level in order to popularize the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) and project his model life.

Various religious, social and cultural organisations are finalising their programmes to organise Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Important government and private buildings, mosques and streets across the country are being decorated with lights, green flags, colourful buntings and banners welcoming the festive day commonly known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Public Holiday

It will be a public holiday on Friday and all government and semi-government offices, bazaars and shopping malls will remain closed on the day.

The national flag will be hoisted on all public buildings while there will be 31 guns salute in the federal capital and 21 guns salute at the provincial headquarters at dawn of the day.

Sweets will be distributed in all schools, colleges, orphanages, widow and destitute homes, disabled and handicapped person homes and among prisoners.

The cinema houses will show films on morale building themes instead of screening usual movies on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The newspapers and magazines will bring out special issues while the electronic media will air special programmes highlighting the sanctity and significance of the day.

Like other parts of the country, a central procession will be taken out in Islamabad from G-7 that after passing through its designated routes in the city will finish at the starting point.

Milad Processions

Like rest of the areas of Pakistan , in Rawalpindi, the central Milad procession will be taken out from Markazi Jamia Masjid where a large number of Milad and Naat committees from across the city will participate.

Special measures are being made by the administration to ensure cleanliness on routes of Milad processions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The administration of the twin cities are making elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion, and police and other security personnel will also be present on key points to maintain law and order.

Celebrations in Lahore

Special Correspondent of ‘Pakistan Times’ Omair Goraya adds from Lahore: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), an auspicious day for the Muslims, will be celebrated with solemnity, sanctity and dignity in the provincial metropolis tomorrow, Friday.

To celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner, the people belonging to all walks of life have arranged functions to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the greatest benefactor of mankind with great zeal and religious fervour.

Mehfil-a-Milads, seerat conferences, Naat and Qawali competitions, declamation contests on the life of Holy Prophet, processions and rallies are part of celebrations in which various aspects of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are being highlighted.

Seerat conferences and Mehfil-a-Milads have been organised at the provincial, district and tehsil levels under the patronage of the government.

Naats and declamation contests have been arranged by educational institutions. Social and religious organisations have chalked out programmes for taking out processions maintaining the sanctity of the sacred occasion and make their contribution in the celebrations for last Prophet, who was the embodiment of divine blessings for mankind.

At night there will be illuminations at all public and private buildings as an expression of reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whose life is a permanent source of guidance and inspiration for the Muslims in tailoring their lives in accordance with the dictates of Islam for all times.

Radio and television have prepared special arrangements to broadcast and telecast programmes highlighting various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in a befitting manner on the occasion. Newspapers will publish special supplements at this august celebration.

In fact the celebrations have already started with the sighting of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon and every day programmes including Mehfil-a-Milads and ‘Naat Khawani’ and ‘Qawalli Majalis’ are being held which will continue throughout the Islamic calendar’s month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Remission in Sentences

The President has announced special remission in sentences of prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, an official announcement Wednesday said.

A 90-day remission has been granted for prisoners serving life imprisonment except those convicted of murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina, robbery, kidnapping or terrorist acts.

A special reduction of 45 days in sentence has been given to all other convicts, which will however not be extended to the condemned prisoners and those convicted of heinous crimes including murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities and terrorism.

The special remission will be admissible provided that the convicts have undergone two-third of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Total remission has been granted to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their term, except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts.

The President has also granted total remission for the female prisoners who are aged 60 years or more and have undergone at least one-third of their imprisonment. It will not apply to those involved in culpable homicide or terrorist acts.

Special one-year remission has been announced for female prisoners who are accompanied by children and are serving sentence for crimes other than culpable homicide or terrorist acts.

Total remission has also been granted to juvenile convicts under 18 years of age who have served one-third of sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide or terrorism.

However, those convicted in cases processed by the National Accountability Bureau will not be entitled to any remission, while special remissions will be applicable to those convicted on or before April 21, 2005.