New Fighter Squadron added to Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD: A new fighter squadron “No 27 Tactical Attack Squadron” has been added to Pakistan Air Force in a formation ceremony held at PAF Base, Rafiqui (Shorkot) on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Tanvir Mahmood Ahmed Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The No 27 Tactical Attack Squadron, the latest addition in PAF inventory, will be equipped with modernized Mirages, specialized in Night Attack role, said a press release.

The Air Chief congratulated all personnel of No 27 Tactical Attack Squadron PAF Base, Rafiqui and Pakistan Air Force on the formation of No 27 Squadron.

He said, “the specialist night strike role of the squadron directly augments Pakistan’s war potential, as night fighting capability becomes an indispensable element in the present day air warfare.”

The No 27 Squadron personnel are called “Zarrars”, named after Hazrat Zarrar Bin Al Azwar (RA), the favorite Lieutenant of Hazrat Khalid Bin Walid (RA).

The ceremony was also attended by other Senior Officers of Pakistan Air Force.