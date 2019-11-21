Musharraf Pledges to Carry on Fight against Terrorism

ISLAMABAD: President General Pervez Musharraf Tuesday pledged to continue fight against terrorism until the elimination of the menace.

“Our nation and the government will not compromise and will remain committed to fight terrorists,” Musharraf said in his statement before decorating awards on military and civilian personalities.

Modern, Progressive Islamic Welfare State

“As we commemorate this day we have to remember that the struggle must go on, particularly against those forces that aim to deflect us from our cherished goal of making Pakistan a modern and progressive Islamic welfare state.”

Musharraf said the operation against terrorists in the tribal belt is poof of the government’s resolve to wipe out terrorism.

Decorates 108

Later, the President decorated 108 recipients of Pakistan civil awards, including three foreign nationals, at an investiture ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr [President House].

The recipients of awards at the investiture ceremony included senior military officers, scientists, engineers, researchers, artists, singers, writers, linguists, educationists and diplomats.

Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was present at the ceremony, which was also attended by Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Federal and State Ministers, Services Chiefs, Federal Secretaries and senior officials.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Lt Gen Safdar Hussain HI (M), Air Marshal M Arif Pervaiz, HI (M), Air Marshal Masood Akhtar HI (M) T.Bt, Air Marshal Raashid Kalim HI (M), Maj General Javed Aslam Tahir, HI (M), Rear Admiral Sikander Viqar Naqvi, HI(M), Rear Admiral Saeed Sargana HI(M) were among senior military officers who were conferred Hila-I-Imtiaz (Military) at the ceremony.

Famous scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand (Nishan-i-Imtiaz), Late literary figure Ahmad Shah Pitras Bokhari (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), diplomat Jamshed Marker (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), Paris-based designer Mahmood Bhatti (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), writer Mukhtar Masood, former Federal Minister Dr Abdul Malik Kasi (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) were among more than 100 recipients of civil awards.

Awards, Medals Recipients

Those who received Hilal-e-Imtiaz are late Prof Ahmed S. Bokhari, Literature (Patras Bokhari) (Posthumous), Maj-Gen Sallahuddin, H.I.(M), Public Service S. Bt, Malik Asif Hayat, Public Service (Combating terrorism), Lt Col (R) Bashir Wali Mohmand, Public Service (Combating terrorism), Jamsheed Marker, Public Service (Diplomacy), Khalil Ahmed Qureshi, Public Service (Education), Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, Science (Agricultural bio-technology), Prof Dr Syed Qasim Mehdi, Science (Bio-technology & Genetics Engineering), Prof Dr Sheikh Riazuddin, Science (Molecular biology),

The recipient of Hilal-i-Quaid-I-Azam is Dr Hussain Abdul Razzak Al-Gezairy, for his services to Pakistan.

Other Recipients

Mahmood Bhatti, Art (Fashion designing), Syed Ahmed Rushdi (late), Art (Music) (Posthumous) Prof Ms Anita Ghulam Ali, Education, Maj (R) G.D. Langlands, Education, Dr Amir Ali Majid, Education, Javed Raza Khan, Engineering (Chemical), Mukhtar Masood, Literature, Dr Abdul Malik Kasi, Medicine, Prof Javed Haider Rizvi, Medicine, Prof Dr Zafar Hussain, Medicine, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi, Medicine (Paediatric), Brig (R) Akhtar Zamin, Public Service, Ghulam Mohammed Malkani, Public Service, Haji Halim Ahmad Khan (late), Public Service, (Posthumous) Hameed Haroon, Public Service, Miss May Flanagan, Public Service, Dr Sarfraz Khan Qureshi, Public Service, Dr Sher Muhammad Zaman, Public Service, Prof Syed Dilshad Hussain, Public Service, Miss Teresa Flanaganq, Public Service, Iftikhar Ahmed, Public Service(Combating terrorism), Mian Mohammad Mansha, Public Service,(Highest exporter) Ahsan Zahir Rizvi, Public Service,(Highest tax-payer), Sardar Rais Ghazi Mohammad (late), Public Service, (Phong Mosque Architect) (Posumous), Prof Dr Nishat Mallick (late), Public Service (Sports) (Posthumous) and Mujib-ur-Rehman, Science (Space technology) were awarded Sitara-I-Imtiaz.

Pride of Performance

Whereas those who were honored with President’s Award for Pride of Performance are Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Art (Acting), Mrs Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Art (Comparing/Social Work) Chishty Bin Subh-o-Mujahid, Art (Cricket Commentary) Mrs Navid Shahzad, Art (Drama artist/writer) Salahuddin, Art (Drama artist), S. M. Naqi, Art (Hockey commentary), Haji Atta Muhammad, Art (Lacquer art), Moin Niazi (late), Art (Music), (Posthumous), Shahida Parveen (late), Art (Music) (Posthumous), Mrs Tina Sani, Art (Music), Niaz Ahmed, Art (Music composing), Samiur Rahman, Art (Photography), Prof Dr Najma Najam, Education, Khalid Hussain Hashmi, Engineering, Syed Nayyar Ali, Engineering, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Engineering, Zia Aftab, Engineering (Electronics), Sohail Mazhar, Engineering (Mechanical), Engineer Dr Abdul Aziz Mazhar, Engineering (Metallurgy), Iftikhar-us-Salam, Engineering (Metallurgy), Agha Khalid Saleem (Agha Saleem), Literature, Bashir Ahmad Baloch, Literature, Prof Dawar Khan Daud, Literature, Mrs Farkhanda Lodhi, Literature, Dr Prof Laeeq Ahmed Babree (late), Literature, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, Literature, Mr Muhammed Usman Diplai (late), Literature (Posthumous), Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Literature, Prof Dr Syed Sibit-ul-Hasnain, Medicine, Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Medicine (Cardiology), Mr Muhammad Iqbal, Science, Tariq Pervez, Science, Asif Iqbal, Science (Mathematics), Aslam Hayat, Science (Physics), Grand Master Muhammad Ashraf Tai, Sports (Martial arts), Zakir Hussain Syed, Sports (Administration & Management) Mehrullah, Sports (Boxing).

Tamgha-I-Shuja’at

Capt. Abdul Raziq Durrani, Gallantry, Mr Aftab Hussain, Gallantry, Akbar Khan, Gallantry, Masood-ur-Rehman Khattak (late), Gallantry, (Posthumous), Muhammad Anwar, Gallantry, L/Nk (R) Muhammad Sadiq, Gallantry, and Wasim Akbar, Gallantry were given Tamgha-I-Shuja’at.

Tamgha-I-Imtiaz

While Tamgha-I-Imtiaz was conferred upon Mahboob Ahmad Hamdani, Art (Na’at Khawani), Prof Zubeda Javed, Art (Painting), Syed Aftab Azim, Art (TV production), Qazi Farhad (late), Engineering (Aircraft designing), (Posthumous), Lt Col(R) Zia-ul-Qamar, Engineering (Electronics), Attiq-ur-Rehman Qureshi ,Engineering (Mechanical), Prof G.H. Saba Dashtyari, Literature, Qamir Zaman Rahi (Qamar Rahi), Literature, Hanif Khalid, Literature (Journalism), Rahimullah Khan Yousufzai, Literature (Journalism), Shafi Aqeel, Literature (Journalism), Abdul Rasheed Memon, Literature (Lexicography), Dr Begum Jan, Public Service, Mian Muhammad Latif, Public Service, Dr Parveen Azam Khan, Public Service, Dr Saeed-ul-Majeed, Public Service, Sardar Abdul Mannan Khilji, Public Service (Social work), Shamadad Khan Khanzada, Science (Agriculture), Dr Yusuf Zafar, Science (Agriculture), Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Science (Agriculture), Muhammad Rahim, Science (Agriculture), Dr Nighat Afza, Science (Chemistry), Dr Imtinan Elahi Qureshi, Science (Nuclear physics), Lt-Col Abdul Samad Mir (R), Sports (Boxing), Dr Aimal Zaman, Sports (Golf), Mrs Nosheen Ihtsham Qureshi, Sports (Tennis).