Dr. Aafia son arrives handed over to family

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ahmad, son of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui arrived here on Monday evening after the Afghan government handed him over to Pakistani authorities in Kabul.

Muhammad Ahmad was later handed over to his family in Islamabad, media reports said.

Earlier Pakistan Press Counsellor in Afghanistan Naeem Khan talking to state-run PTV confirmed the taking over the custody of Muhammad Ahmed and added he was being sent to Pakistan.

He said the Afghan Ministry of Home Affairs handed over Dr. Aafia son to Pakistan Consulate in Kabul at 1030 hours on Monday.

Naeem Khan said Muhammad Ahmed was in good physical and mental health and he is OK and fine.

To a question about other two children (son and daughter) of Dr. Aafia, he said only Muhammad Ahmed was in custody of Afghanistan and he does not know whereabouts of the other children.