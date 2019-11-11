British Muslims Appeal for Release of Journalist in Gaza

LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has appealed for immediate release of BBC reporter Alan Johnston who was kidnapped in Gaza last week by unidentified men.

“Journalists such as Alan Johnston risk their lives every day to bring news from hot spots around the world. We call on whichever group is currently holding him to release him safely.

There can be no excuse to justify the kidnapping of journalists who are engaged in their work of news reporting,” said Dr Muhammad Abdul Bari, Secretary General of Muslim Council of Britain on Thursday.

He called on Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister designate, Ismail Haniyeh, to exert utmost efforts in securing 44-year-old Alan Johnston’s release.