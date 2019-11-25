At least 29 dead in Colombia rebel attack

MONTERIA: Twenty-nine people were killed in fierce fighting after leftist guerrillas attacked a police station in northern Colombia, in the country’s bloodiest incident this year, officials said.

The dead included 17 police officers, 11 rebels and a civilian. Two police officers and a civilian were injured in the fighting, National Police chief said.

Guerrillas attacked the police station of Tierradentro, in the northern department of Cordoba, at 3 am (0800 GMT), firing rifles and launching home-made mortars made with gas cylinders, he said.

At least 150 guerrillas joined in the attack on the station, which had 70 police officers, he said.