KARACHI: Having been shown the door by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Javed Miandad is reportedly seriously considering the option of taking up coaching and television broadcasting assignments in India. “Nothing is final as yet but I have got offers and if I get the time I will definitely be keen to do some coaching with the Indian players,” Miandad said in an interview. About his television assignment, he said it was linked to the Asia Cup that gets underway from July 16, adding that Zee TV had hired him…