KARACHI: Having been shown the door by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Javed Miandad is reportedly seriously considering the option of taking up coaching and television broadcasting assignments in India. “Nothing is final as yet but I have got offers and if I get the time I will definitely be keen to do some coaching with the Indian players,” Miandad said in an interview. About his television assignment, he said it was linked to the Asia Cup that gets underway from July 16, adding that Zee TV had hired him…Read More
Musharraf among Record 194 candidates nominated for 2004 Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (Norway): The final list of hopefuls for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize totals 194 candidates including the President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf for the prestigious award, the Nobel Institute announced on Tuesday. The list of candidates includes 50 organizations and 144 individuals also features names like Jacques Chirac, Tony Blair and George W. Bush. The final number of candidates was announced following the first of many Nobel Committee meetings to determine who to award the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize. The five members of the Nobel Committee, who are…Read More
Pakistan with Muslims world-over celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
ISLAMABAD: All preparations are in full swinAn sanctified view of the Holy Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) in Madina Munawarrah, Saudi Arabia.g to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country tomorrow, Friday [12 Rabi-ul-Awwal]. A one-day Seerat conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz is being organized on this auspicious event in the federal capital. The conference to be attended by more than 600 participants will also be addressed by renowned ulema and religious scholars. Prize distribution ceremony, as usual, will take place in the inaugural…Read More
At least 29 dead in Colombia rebel attack
MONTERIA: Twenty-nine people were killed in fierce fighting after leftist guerrillas attacked a police station in northern Colombia, in the country’s bloodiest incident this year, officials said. The dead included 17 police officers, 11 rebels and a civilian. Two police officers and a civilian were injured in the fighting, National Police chief said. Guerrillas attacked the police station of Tierradentro, in the northern department of Cordoba, at 3 am (0800 GMT), firing rifles and launching home-made mortars made with gas cylinders, he said. At least 150 guerrillas joined in the…Read More
US and Britain welcome, Amnesty Condemns Death Sentences
LONDON (UK): Iraq war protagonists the United States and Britain Sunday led those welcoming the death sentence handed to ousted Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, but other nations and groups were more guarded, voicing concerns over his trial. Britain said Saddam had been “held to account” for his crimes after Iraq’s ex-president was sentenced to death by hanging for his role in ordering the deaths of 148 Shiite villagers in the village of Dujail, north of Baghdad. “Appalling crimes were committed by Saddam Hussein’s regime. It is right that those accused…Read More
Musharraf Reiterates: Supremacy of Judiciary, Freedom of Media
PAKPATTAN: President General Pervez Musharraf Saturday said the government believes in freedom of media and supremacy of judiciary and assured that it would be ensured at all cost. Addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating a Rs. 4 billion project of Sui Gas for the South Punjab, the President said a conspiracy was being hatched against him and the country and vowed that he would defeat these intrigues with the support of the masses. The President said he had full faith and confidence in the nation and with its support…Read More
Pakistan’s CJ Replaced: Justice Javed Iqbal Takes Oath of Acting CJ
ISLAMABAD: Justice Javed Iqbal who has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJS) took the oath of the apex office on Friday. Justice Abdul Hameed Dogar administrated the oath to the acting CJS. An earlier report had said that President General Pervez Musharraf has filed a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Mohammed Chaudhry under section 209. Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) would conduct the inquiry of the matter. The Supreme Judicial Council would comprise of Chief Justice of Pakistan, two senior most Judges of Supreme…Read More
Quake hits Indonesia: 1000s feared dead as Tsunami panic Triggers
BANDA ACEH (Indonesia): A huge earthBuildings damaged by an earthquake in the capital city of Nias island, Gunungsitoli, in North Sumatra. quake killed at least 400 people, and possibly several thousand more, in northwest Indonesia and triggered Tsunami warnings which caused panic across the Indian Ocean. The epicenter of the quake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale was just 200 miles (320 kilometres) south of the December-26 temblor which sent giant waves crashing into 12 nations and killed almost 300,000 people. The authorities said at least 400 people had been…Read More
Musharraf Pledges to Carry on Fight against Terrorism
ISLAMABAD: President General Pervez Musharraf Tuesday pledged to continue fight against terrorism until the elimination of the menace. “Our nation and the government will not compromise and will remain committed to fight terrorists,” Musharraf said in his statement before decorating awards on military and civilian personalities. Modern, Progressive Islamic Welfare State “As we commemorate this day we have to remember that the struggle must go on, particularly against those forces that aim to deflect us from our cherished goal of making Pakistan a modern and progressive Islamic welfare state.” Musharraf…Read More